After his side's disappointing defeat against India in the Perth Test, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that they will retain the same squad for the upcoming Adelaide Test, which will be starting on December 6. India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings. McDonald said that the people in the changeroom of the Perth Test will be the same as in Adelaide.

"The people in that changeroom are the same people that will be in Adelaide. It is always a consideration, wherever you go in the world in terms of the personnel you pick for conditions," McDonald was quoted by ICC as saying.

He also opened up on Mitchell Marsh's fitness and said that the team management knew that the Australian all-rounder was slightly underdone.

"We'll wait and see. We knew that Mitch was slightly underdone coming in, but I thought the performance in the first innings was satisfactory," he added.

Marsh secured 2/12 in the first innings but was expensive in the second against the visitors in the Perth Test.

According to ICC, Marsh has had fitness concerns over the year, having picked up a hamstring injury during this year's IPL and had bowled only four overs during the previous eight months before the Test.

The head coach further added that the team morale of the host is pretty good after the loss in the first Test.

"I think morale is pretty good. I think this team is really good at the highs and lows, it's quite a level team so we'll be somewhere in the middle of that," McDonald added.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

