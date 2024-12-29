India might be in for a very difficult chase on a track which is offering inconsistent bounce with deliveries bowled from back of length coming at stump height, Australia's top scorer Marnus Labuschagne said on Sunday. Australia were 228 for 9 in their second innings with a lead of 333 at the end of the fourth day. While the lower-order comprising Pat Cummins (41), Nathan Lyon (41 batting) and Scott Boland (10 batting) helped in increasing the lead, it was Labuschagne's 70, which is by far the top score in the home team ranks.

"The seam movement's probably been the same. But just the amount of bounce is significantly lower. So that makes for pretty tricky batting there. Because more balls are hitting the stumps from a shorter length." Labuschagne didn't give away anything on whether Australia will declare at the overnight score, first thing on the fifth morning.

"Glad you think that I know if we're going to declare or not," he chuckled.

But he did mention that Day 4 of the Test match went according to plan.

"We obviously had the perfect outcome for us. And they probably... we looked like having a bowl tonight and putting them under pressure. But, you know, the way the wicket played and the way India bowled and came out and put us under pressure in that first 40 to 50 overs, you know, declaration wasn't an option for us." He gave credit to the lower order for showing a lot of resilience.

"The lower order deserves a lot of credit for how they managed that last part. I mean, I felt like we were probably ahead of the game just the whole way."

