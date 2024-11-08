Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has highlighted the challenges facing India's star batting duo, Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chappell remarked that while Kohli needs "rejuvenation," Rohit must balance his "aggressive instincts with calculated caution." After a lacklustre home season, where both managed just a single fifty, Virat and Rohit head to Australia for a Border-Gavaskar series that could prove decisive for their careers. Following a humiliating 0-3 series defeat at home to Australia - their first Test series loss on home soil in 12 years - this series is crucial if they wish to extend their Test careers.

In a column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell noted that Kohli is likely frustrated with his recent struggles and will approach this series eager to reassert his dominance.

"For Kohli, the task is one of rejuvenation. Known for his unmatched intensity, passion, and high standards, his recent travails will have annoyed him. The aggressive mindset that propelled him to greatness must now coexist with patience and focus. He enters this series hungry to reaffirm his position as India's most formidable batsman of his generation," Chappell wrote.

Commenting on Rohit, who faced criticism for poor shot selection in the New Zealand series, Chappell noted that he must maintain his form while bearing the responsibilities of captaincy.

"As this heavyweight clash approaches, each player will seek the mental state that fuelled their peak performances. For Sharma, the challenge lies in balancing his aggressive instincts with the calculated caution that Test cricket demands. As captain, he must maintain his own form while managing the pressure of leadership - a delicate balance he must master if India is to thrive," Chappell added.

Kohli's recent statistics are far from encouraging. His struggles against spin have worsened, scoring only 192 runs in 10 innings across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home, averaging just 21.33, with one fifty and a best score of 70. His scores in the recent home season were: 6, 17, 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, and 1.

In 2023, Kohli has accumulated just 250 runs in 12 Test innings across six matches, averaging 22.72, with one half-century and a top score of 70. However, he has shown better form in away tours to the West Indies and South Africa, scoring 561 runs in the ongoing WTC cycle 2023-25, with a century, three fifties, and a best score of 121 across nine Tests and 16 innings, averaging 37.40.

Advertisement

Rohit's recent numbers are also underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

In 2023, Rohit has managed 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings, averaging 29.40, with two centuries, two fifties, and a top score of 131. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, he has scored 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32, with three centuries and four fifties, his best score being 131.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)