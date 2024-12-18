Jasprit Bumrah is turning out to be India's saviour in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, not just with the ball but with the bat too. Having already scalped 18 wickets in the series, Bumrah showed his prowess with the bat on the fourth day of the third Test in Brisbane on Tursday, as he and Akash Deep struck a crucial unbeaten last wicket stand to help India avoid a follow-on. The partnership might just have saved the Test match for India. A day before, Bumrah gave a witty reply when asked about India's batting. He even name-dropped tech giant Google in it.

The turn of events drew reactions from Google India and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is known to be an avid follower of cricket.

To put things in context, here's how Bumrah's conversation went during a press conference after the third day's play on Monday. A reporter asked: "Hi, Jasprit. What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah: "It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story."

Bumrah had notched 35 runs in an over by England's Stuart Broad in Birmingham in 2022.

Google India has responded to the mention with a post on X. "I only believe in Jassi Bhai," it wrote with a video of Bumrah's comment.

I only believe in Jassi Bhai https://t.co/Vs0WO5FfdJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 17, 2024

Even, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave an interesting reply through a post on X, which has gone viral.