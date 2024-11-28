Opener Nathan McSweeney said his Test debut against India in Perth was unlike anything he had encountered before in his playing career, especially in terms of the quality of the bowling he faced. On his debut, McSweeney was trapped lbw twice by Jasprit Bumrah for 10 and 0 as Australia lost to India by 295 runs to be 1-0 behind in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. "In Shield cricket, we get to see guys day in, day out, get used to facing them and when you play the international guys, we haven't experienced anything like it. So it's just a little bit different, unique action and it's a little bit tricky to pick up some cues but I'll be better for the run. I'm really looking forward to getting another chance out here in Adelaide," said McSweeney to 9News Adelaide.

McSweeney, who captains South Australia in domestic cricket, also reflected on being handed his debut cap by former coach Darren Lehmann, which he felt proud of. He added Australia are raring to bounce back in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, starting on December 6.

The upcoming match will also be just the second time McSweeney will be playing a pink-ball Test match. "It's probably sport in a nutshell, the ups and downs. My family was there to see my cap presentation, and then to go out there and not play the way we wanted was disappointing no doubt."

"Everyone's really hungry to get back in the nets, train well and prepare really well. As an opening batter, or batter, you've got to make runs so it's important for me to nail my preparation this week."

"(It's just to) Go out there and try and make some runs for my country and if I do that I'll be no worries. I'm super excited. Everyone talks about the Adelaide Test, and I can't wait to hopefully get out there and put on a really good performance for us."

