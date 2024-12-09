India's pace-bowling unit seems to be in a state of bother after the likes of Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj failed to effectively company Jasprit Bumrah. India only managed to take 10 wickets in the match as Australia secured a 10-wicket win to level the series 1-1. The defeat in the pink-ball Test quickly prompted calls for the fit-again Mohammed Shami to be flown to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. When India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about Shami's availability, he remained coy.

However, a report has now claimed that not all is well between Shami and Rohit over the subject of the veteran pacer's fitness. The two seem to be standing on different chapters of the book, making contrasting statements. A similar story had unfolded during the New Zealand series at home when Rohit was asked about Shami's availability for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Shami had claimed that he had fully recovered, Rohit had suggested that the pacer wasn't 100% fit for an assignment as big as the Australia series. The comments, as per a report in Dainik Jagran, had triggered a heated debate between the two.

"When Shami was at NCA, he met Rohit during the 1st Test in Bengaluru. During their meeting, the two had a heated exchange over the captain's remark on Shami when asked about his current status and availability for the New Zealand and Australia Test series," Jagran quoted a source in the report.

After the conclusion of the Adelaide Test, Rohit said that although the door is open for Shami to make a return to the team, the management isn't keen on rushing him. Rohit also claimed that Shami had suffered a setback during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel. They are the ones watching him every game, how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime," Rohit said in the presser on Sunday.