Australia vs India, 4th Test: Shubman Gill Draws Praise For Gritty 91, Shows "He's One For The Future"
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill made a remarkable 91 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test and drew applause from the cricket community.
Shubman Gill scored a magnificent 91 on Tuesday in the second innings of the fourth Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. Gill batted patiently in the first session on Day 5, before cutting loose in the second, slamming Mitchell Starc for 6, 4, 4, 4 as he neared a hundred. He was dismissed in the second session by Nathan Lyon but not before he was targeted by the Australian bowlers who bowled short and into his body. However, the young man from Punjab showed conviction in his stroke-play as he backed his skills and played the pull shot with reasonable success.
“An outstanding knock from Shubman Gill comes to an end on 91. The elegant batsman misses out on a maiden ton. He batted for 146 balls, hit 8x4, 2x6 and shared a 114-run stand with Pujara,” tweeted BCCI.
An outstanding knock from Shubman Gill comes to an end on 91. The elegant batsman misses out on a maiden ton. He batted for 146 balls, hit 8x4, 2x6 and shared a 114-run stand with Pujara. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021
Played @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/yCjUQiaSDg
Applause poured in for the 21-year-old on social media with former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Kaif posting their messages.
"Australia gave it everything in the session, but they must be saying 'Gill hai ki Maanta Nahi (Gill doesn't give up).' Great start to the day for India, two more of such sessions and we retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the 3rd time in succession," wrote Sehwag on Twitter.
Australia gave it everything in the session, but they must be saying " Gill hai ki Maanta Nahi".— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021
Great start to the day for India, two more of such sessions and we retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the 3rd time in succession. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tqMgw269sC
"Unlucky but this boy Shubman has shown that he is the one for the future, well played young man," wrote Kaif.
Unlucky but this boy Shubman has shown that he is the one for the future, well played young man— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 19, 2021
Aakash Chopra marveled at how the next-in-line players have stepped up in the absence of seniors as India have been marred by injuries from the first Test to the last.
“India's top run-scorer: Shubman Gill. India's highest wicket-taker: Siraj. Both played only three Tests. Who would have thought that this was possible for a series Down Under?” tweeted Chopra.
"Gill is the future...that's for sure. But now, it's up to the selectors/team management to make him the present of Indian cricket too. In all formats. He's THAT good," wrote Chopra in another tweet.
India's top run-scorer: Shubman Gill— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021
India's highest wicket-taker: Siraj
Both played only three Tests.
Who would have thought that this was possible for a series Down Under?
Stats courtesy @gaurav_sundar #AusvInd
Gill is the future...that's for sure. But now, it's up to the selectors/team management to make him the present of Indian cricket too. In all formats. He's THAT good. #AusvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021
Gill brought up his 50 off 90 balls with five fours to his credit as India tried to chase the 328-run target set by Australia to win the Test and the series.