Mohammed Siraj received applause from the cricket community for his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Siraj returned 5 for 73 in the second innings of India's fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane and got a warm hug from Jasprit Bumrah as Siraj led the team off the field. Courtesy Siraj's fine spell, Australia were bundled for 294 in the second innings after scoring 369 in their first and set India 328 runs to win the Test and the series. Siraj dismissed key Australian batsmen David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, and along with Shardul Thakur (4 for 61) helped India keep a grip on the Test. "A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul," wrote BCCI on Twitter as he posted a video of Siraj getting applauded by teammates.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

"Having to toil in first class cricket is so important. It shows in both, #siraj and #Shardulthakur performance. You could bowl spells after spells in test matches if you have done that regularly in domestic cricket. Well done to both of them!" tweeted former India cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Having to toil in first class cricket is so important. It shows in both, #siraj and #Shardulthakur performance. You could bowl spells after spells in test matches if you have done that regularly in domestic cricket. Well done to both of them! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2021

"You little ripper Siraj," tweeted Mike Hesson, the director of cricket a Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team Siraj played for in Indian Premier League 2020.

"Some of the best athletes are those who take the emotion out of their performance. They are mature performers, repeating skill irrespective of emotion of the moment. But after, emotion leaks out. We just saw both things with #Siraj" wrote former India woman cricketer Snehal Pradhan.

Bumrah's gesture as Siraj led the team out of the ground also made news.

Jasprit Bumrah saying Miyan and hugging siraj - Moment of the day! — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) January 18, 2021

A Twitter user credited India captain Virat Kohli for giving Siraj a long run in the IPL.

Captain @imVkohli believed in him when no one did. and now he has proved his captain and delivered the best of him #Siraj u beauty#AUSvsIND #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rLrejdDygy — Javeed.H (@JaveedH16) January 18, 2021

Siraj made his Test debut in the second Test of the series and has emerged as the leader of India's pace attack in the absence of senior bowlers Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.