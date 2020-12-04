Sanju Samson hailed the Indian team following a triumph in the first T20I against Australia, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The visitors emerged victorious by a margin of 11 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Samson took to social media platform Twitter, urging the Indian team to "keep going" with two T20I games and four Test matches remaining in the ongoing tour. "What a TEAM...What a Match...What a Win...Let's keep going," read the tweet by the 26-year-old.

Team India posted a total of 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, after being sent in to bat. Opener KL Rahul was the highest run-scorer, accumulating 51 runs off 40 deliveries. Samson looked impressive during his short stay at the crease, scoring a boundary and a six apiece in a 15-ball 23.

However, it may not have been possible for Team India to reach 161, if not for a 23-ball 44 by Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja smashed five boundaries and a six, to help the visitors post a competitive total, which seemed difficult at one stage.

The all-rounder could however not take the field in the second innings, after a top edge into his helmet in the final over bowled by Mitchell Starc. Jadeja was replaced by concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, who delivered a standout performance.

Chahal accounted for the dismissal of Australia skipper Aaron Finch who looked dangerous, before sending back Steve Smith cheaply. The spinner received quality support from left-arm pacer T Natarajan, with the two picking three wickets apiece.