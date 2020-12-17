Australia vs India, 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw Gets Trolled On Twitter After Being Dismissed For A Duck
AUS vs IND: Prithvi Shaw was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc on the second ball of the match in Adelaide on Thursday.
Indian opener Prithvi Shaw's struggle with form continued on Day 1 of the day-night Test in Adelaide as he was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc on the second ball of the match on Thursday. Shaw was preferred to Shubman Gill for the series opener in Adelaide, but he failed to make an impact, with his manner of dismissal becoming a huge talking point on social media. Fans, who had already questioned his inclusion in the playing XI, trolled the batsman on social media.
Watch how Shaw got out:
With the second ball of the Test! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4VA6RqpZWt— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020
Here's is how fans reacted to Prithvi Shaw's dismissal:
Me after seeing some past performance of @PrithviShaw ..#INDvAUS #PrithviShaw #stark pic.twitter.com/TfXmzN1YSv— Atul kumar Verma (@Atulkum00354545) December 17, 2020
#PrithviShaw— Shahrukh Malik (@ShahrukhJiMalik) December 17, 2020
Australia bowlers = need one wicket only
Prithvi Shaw = pic.twitter.com/ctoXV6mB44
Me to #PrithviShaw:#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #AdelaideTest pic.twitter.com/Ibn1b7MQhZ— ENGineer (@High_On_Chai_) December 17, 2020
#PrithviShaw #AUSvIND— RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) December 17, 2020
After getting out in 2 balls prithvi shaw be like : pic.twitter.com/BMyXQtMR8T
#PrithviShaw Vs cummins Hazelwood and starc on day 1 #Shaw pic.twitter.com/QRv6lhZ7dP— Akshay Sharma (@AkshayS76169779) December 17, 2020
#PrithviShaw Gets Out On A Duck— Sidhu (@TheFlummoxGuy) December 17, 2020
Kohli : pic.twitter.com/3nVjHOFonu
When you was compared with sachin-sehwag-Lara but still performed like afridi #INDvAUS #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/62XMgdCWsn— G!# (@viratkohliFab) December 17, 2020
#INDvAUS#PrithviShaw Situation pic.twitter.com/FjsBu0rhce— Meme Baaz (@TheNovaGaming3) December 17, 2020
Another wasted opportunity. #PrithviShaw #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Xv9NcTxteS— Mohammedshafeek M (@mmoshaf) December 17, 2020
Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat, with Shaw and Mayank Agarwal walking out to bat on Thursday. Mitchell Starc began the new ball proceedings for the hosts and provided them with an early breakthrough. Starc bowled full wide of off stump and Shaw tried to drive him away from his body, only managing an inside edge which rattled his timber.
After his departure, Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara played cautiously and saw off the opening hour of day's play without losing anymore wicket. Pujara looked solid as ever, while Agarwal also fought hard for his 17 runs.
However, he couldn't carry on for long as Pat Cummins, the No. 1 fast bowler in the longest format, bowled him through the gate with a wonderful delivery after he had leaned forward to defend, leaving a considerable gap between his bat and pad. After Agarwal's departure, Pujara was joined in by Kohli in the middle, with scoreboard reading 32/2.
India reached 41/2 at dinner break, with Pujara unbeaten on 17 and Kohli batting on five runs.