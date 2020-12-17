Indian opener Prithvi Shaw's struggle with form continued on Day 1 of the day-night Test in Adelaide as he was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc on the second ball of the match on Thursday. Shaw was preferred to Shubman Gill for the series opener in Adelaide, but he failed to make an impact, with his manner of dismissal becoming a huge talking point on social media. Fans, who had already questioned his inclusion in the playing XI, trolled the batsman on social media.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat, with Shaw and Mayank Agarwal walking out to bat on Thursday. Mitchell Starc began the new ball proceedings for the hosts and provided them with an early breakthrough. Starc bowled full wide of off stump and Shaw tried to drive him away from his body, only managing an inside edge which rattled his timber.

After his departure, Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara played cautiously and saw off the opening hour of day's play without losing anymore wicket. Pujara looked solid as ever, while Agarwal also fought hard for his 17 runs.

However, he couldn't carry on for long as Pat Cummins, the No. 1 fast bowler in the longest format, bowled him through the gate with a wonderful delivery after he had leaned forward to defend, leaving a considerable gap between his bat and pad. After Agarwal's departure, Pujara was joined in by Kohli in the middle, with scoreboard reading 32/2.

India reached 41/2 at dinner break, with Pujara unbeaten on 17 and Kohli batting on five runs.