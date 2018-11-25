 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Yuzvendra Chahal Has A Special Message For "Symmo Uncle"

Updated: 25 November 2018 14:19 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal was not picked for all the three T20Is against Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal Has A Special Message For "Symmo Uncle"
Yuzvendra Chahal failed to find a spot in Team India's playing eleven. © Instagram

Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to find a spot in Team India's playing eleven against Australia in all three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), recently caught up with former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds. The 28-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal made his meeting with Andrew Symonds memorable by taking a picture and later dedicating a post for the Australian on Instagram. Chahal called the 43-year-old Symonds "Symmo Uncle" and said that "some friendships are not diminished by time and distance. Always great to see this guy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some friendships are not diminished by time and distance. Always great to see this guy #symmouncle

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

While Chahal missed all the three matches in the shortest format of the game his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav was a part of the team.

Symonds had recently revealed that the infamous 'Monkeygate' controversy during the Sydney Test between India and Australia in January 2008 led him to alcohol abuse.

The controversy came to fore after the big-hitting Australian accused spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey".

Harbhajan, who denied any wrongdoing, was suspended for three matches, but the ban was overturned when India threatened to quit the tour.

Symonds, however, continues to insist Harbhajan called him a monkey "probably two or three times".

"From that moment on that was my downhill slide," Symonds told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Symonds added that his guilt over the way the process played out took a heavy toll after his teammates were "dragged in" to back up his account of being racially abused.

"I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me," Symonds said.

"I felt the pressure and the weight of dragging those mates of mine into the cauldron of this cesspit that should never have got to this sort of point where we felt guilty.

Symonds' Cricket Australia contract was withdrawn in June 2009 after he was sent home from the World Twenty20 following the latest in a series of alcohol-related indiscretions.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Yuzvendra Chahal Andrew Symonds Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chahal dedicated the post to his friendship with Symonds
  • Chahal missed all the three matches in the shortest format
  • Symonds had opened up about the infamous 'Monkeygate' controversy
Related Articles
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
India vs Australia 1st T20I: India Announce 12, Could Opt For Three-Pronged Spin Attack
India vs Australia 1st T20I: India Announce 12, Could Opt For Three-Pronged Spin Attack
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Mitchell Santner Predicts India vs New Zealand Series To Be A High Scoring Affair
Mitchell Santner Predicts India vs New Zealand Series To Be A High Scoring Affair
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bat As If They Are Playing PS4: Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bat As If They Are Playing PS4: Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.