Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Throws Away His Wicket In Adelaide, Twitter Is Not Impressed

Updated: 06 December 2018 09:54 IST

Rohit Sharma was preferred in the final XI to all-rounder Hanuma Vihari for the series opener.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Throws Away His Wicket In Adelaide, Twitter Is Not Impressed
Rohit Sharma was clearly looking to unsettle Nathan Lyon but failed miserably. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who was looking in sublime touch after hitting three sixes, played a reckless shot and threw away his wicket on the first day of Adelaide Test on Thursday. Rohit, who was living on the edge pulling off dangerous hits, could not capitalise on the opportunity he got. Rohit got off to a solid start but played an outrageous shot to bring an end to his knock of 37 off 61. Rohit was clearly looking to unsettle Nathan Lyon but failed miserably. He attempted a slog sweep over deep square leg but debutant Marcus Harris had no trouble in pouching the skier, reducing India to 86/5. 

Twitter was not impressed with Rohit Sharma's reckless shot and criticised the batsman, who was preferred in the final XI to all-rounder Hanuma Vihari for the series opener.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test of the four-match series

Australia grabbed four early wickets, including the prized scalp of Kohli, to have India on the ropes early on the opening day in Adelaide.

The visitors crumbled under an opening barrage from quicks Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

KL Rahul, who has been struggling for runs, flopped again, caught by Aaron Finch at third slip off Hazlewood for two.

Veteran Murali Vijay, in the side after young gun Prithvi Shaw suffered ankle ligament damage in a warm-up game, didn't last much longer, caught behind by skipper Tim Paine of Starc for 11.

In marched superstar Kohli to a huge roar from the crowd, but a stunning catch by Usman Khawaja at gully off a Pat Cummins delivery saw him back in the pavilion for only three off 16 balls, with India in trouble.

Ajinkya Rahane then played a poor shot and was dismissed by Hazlewood.

After 50 overs, India were 129/6.

