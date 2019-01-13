Mayank Agarwal, Vijay Shankar Likely To Replace Hardik Pandya And KL Rahul, Says Report

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their controversial comments on a TV Show , as a result of which their participation in the ongoing India's tour of Australia has been cut short. In the wake of such a crisis, the BCCI is likely to name Mayank Agarwal and Vijay Shankar as replacements for the two cricketers, according to a an ESPNCricinfo report .

Reportedly, the selectors have been extremely impressed by the performance of Mayank Agarwal, who had been called in as the injured Prithvi Shaw's replacement during the four-match Australia Test series. Vijay Shankar, on the other hand, had made his debut for India in the Nidahas Trophy match in March 2018.

The BCCI confirmed Pandya and Rahul's suspension (with immediate effect) on Friday, and they were expected to return to India from the ongoing Australia tour over comments made on Koffee with Karan.

In a media release, the BCCI had said that an inquiry and proceedings will be made against the two cricketers for misconduct and indiscipline.

"The CoA in accordance with the BCCI has decided to suspend Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from playing any form of cricket after their comments on a TV show," read a BCCI statement.