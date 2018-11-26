Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top Five In ICC Rankings After India's T20I Series Draw

Kuldeep Yadav entered the top five in the ICC T20 International bowlers' rankings following India's series-levelling win against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Kuldeep claimed the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch to break a 68-run partnership stand by the Aussie openers. Captain Finch, along with D'Arcy Short, gave the hosts a flying start after opting to bat in the third and final match of the T20I series. However, Yadav struck in the ninth over to send Finch back to the pavilion with 28 runs to his name. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner was a consistent wicket-taker for India in the three-match T20I series. In all, he took four wickets in the series that concluded in a 1-1 draw with a match being abandoned due to rain.