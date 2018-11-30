India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Suffers Ankle Injury, In Doubt For Adelaide Test

Virat Kohli's Team India suffered a big injury scare on Friday when young batting star Prithvi Shaw hurt his ankle while trying to take a catch against Cricket Australia XI and had to be carried off at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 19-year-old appeared to have rolled his left ankle attempting a catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary. Shaw, while attempting to catch a big hit from opener Max Bryant, landed awkwardly with his left ankle bending 90-degrees inwards underneath him, and he tumbled to the ground and over the rope.

Shaw, who scored a sparkling debut century in the first Test against the Windies in October, immediately grabbed his left ankle and medical staff rushed to help him off the field, casting doubt over his fitness for the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide from Thursday.

"The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment," India's cricket governing body tweeted.

"He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans."

The right-hander, who scored a 69-ball 66 on Thursday, was seen as a certainty to open the batting in Adelaide next week.

Shaw hit 11 fours before he was bowled around his legs by CA XI leg-spinner Dan Fallins attempting a sweep shot that left him performing the splits on the pitch.

His participation is now in serious doubt, furthering India's conundrum at the top of the order.

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Wednesday that one opening spot was up for grabs.

(With AFP Inputs)