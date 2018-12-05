 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 December 2018 17:29 IST

The Indian Test team is coming on the back of some good performances at home.

Murali Vijay scored a century in the practice match against Cricket Australia XI. © Twitter

India will look to start the campaign on a positive note, eyeing a maiden Test series win Down Under, when they take on Australia in the opening match of the four match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The No. 1-ranked Indian Test team is coming on the back of some good performances at home, thrashing West Indies but were shocked by hosts Australia in the recently concluded Twenty20 International series while fifth ranked Australia had a torrid year due to controversies and poor outings.

India's overseas record is not that impressive as they lost a Test series in South Africa at the back end of last year and fell to England in a five-Test series away from home in the middle of 2018. The visitors have also lost promising opener Prithvi Shaw as he suffered injury during the warm up game. India will have to come up with something different this time to put up a strong challenge.  (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is the 1st Test between India and Australia?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be played from December 6 to 10, 2018.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Australia be played?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time does the 1st Test between India and Australia begin?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will begin at 05:27 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test between India and Australia?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India have never won a Test series Down Under
  • Australia will host India for the first Test in Adelaide
  • Australia had a torrid year due to controversies and poor outings
