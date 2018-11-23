Tim Paine Backs New Aaron Finch-Marcus Harris Opening Combination For 1st Test

With the four-match Test series against India scheduled to start from December 6 in Adelaide, the Australian team is likely to go in with a new opening combination of Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris in the first Test. Backing the duo for the opening slot, Test captain Tim Paine on Friday termed Harris as an "excellent player". Along with that, Paine also said that Finch will be his choice for the opening slot against India. "I think if Finchy plays for us ... I dare say it is going to be at the top of the order. If they're the two we go with, I'm totally comfortable with that," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

Following a 250-run knock against New South Wales last month in a Sheffield Shield match, 26-year-old Harris was included in the Test team for the first two matches against India.

Speaking on the recent performances and inclusion of Harris in the team Paine said, "I've always thought Marcus Harris was an excellent player, even when he was playing for WA. I think his defence has improved a lot and he's had that really good attacking game and can score very quickly. So I think his game is pretty well suited to Test cricket."

Asserting that the next round of Sheffield Shield matches will be helpful in tackling the conditions at Adelaide, the wicket-keeper batsman said that it is good to have a lot of playing options in the team.

"We've got Mitch Marsh in the side at six at the moment. If conditions dictate and you only need four bowlers, you could play all of the batsmen and shuffle the order around.

"It's important we've got lots of options. Clearly, this next Shield round is really important for a number of guys," Paine added.

India and Australia are slated to play the first Test of the four-match series starting December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

(With ANI inputs)