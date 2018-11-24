Aaron Finch Not Worried About Current Form, Says Working Hard On His Technique

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch on Saturday said that he is not alarmed by the slump in his form in white ball cricket. Finch, who last month made a successful debut in the Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has not been in good form in the limited-overs formats. After a poor One-day International (ODI) series against South Africa at home, the 32-year old has struggled in the ongoing T20 International series against India . Speaking about his approach to an inning, Finch said that the initial phase of his batting needs to be addressed.

"At the end of the day I'm still practicing well, still hitting them well, still feel good. I've been in this position before and it's not alarming, it's more just trying to get through that initial five-10 balls and reassess. I've still been working very hard on my technique and doing a lot of work with (Australia batting coach) Graeme Hick and trying to adjust a couple of little things," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Finch scored 5, 41, 11, 7 in the four matches against South Africa in the ODI series. In the ongoing T20I series against India, the opener has scored 27 and 0 in two matches.

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, Finch will play in a Sheffield Shield match for Victoria against Queensland next week. The right-hander said that the match will help him get back into the scheme of things.

"I'm sure once I get to Brisbane for the Shield game I'll be able to get stuck into the red-ball stuff a bit more," Finch added.

Earlier, Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine also backed Finch for the opening slot for in the Test series against India. Terming Finch as his first choice for the opening slot Paine said, "I think if Finchy plays for us ... I dare say it is going to be at the top of the order."

The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to commence from December 6 in Adelaide.