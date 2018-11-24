 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Aaron Finch Not Worried About Current Form, Says Working Hard On His Technique

Updated: 24 November 2018 14:29 IST

Aaron Finch had a poor outing against South Africa in the One-day International (ODI) series and struggled in the ongoing T20 International (T20I) series against India.

Aaron Finch Not Worried About Current Form, Says Working Hard On His Technique
Aaron Finch has scored 27 and 0 in the two matches of the T20I series against India. © AFP

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch on Saturday said that he is not alarmed by the slump in his form in white ball cricket. Finch, who last month made a successful debut in the Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has not been in good form in the limited-overs formats. After a poor One-day International (ODI) series against South Africa at home, the 32-year old has struggled in the ongoing T20 International series against India. Speaking about his approach to an inning, Finch said that the initial phase of his batting needs to be addressed. 

"At the end of the day I'm still practicing well, still hitting them well, still feel good. I've been in this position before and it's not alarming, it's more just trying to get through that initial five-10 balls and reassess. I've still been working very hard on my technique and doing a lot of work with (Australia batting coach) Graeme Hick and trying to adjust a couple of little things," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying. 

Finch scored 5, 41, 11, 7 in the four matches against South Africa in the ODI series. In the ongoing T20I series against India, the opener has scored 27 and 0 in two matches.

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, Finch will play in a Sheffield Shield match for Victoria against Queensland next week. The right-hander said that the match will help him get back into the scheme of things. 

"I'm sure once I get to Brisbane for the Shield game I'll be able to get stuck into the red-ball stuff a bit more," Finch added. 

Earlier, Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine also backed Finch for the opening slot for in the Test series against India. Terming Finch as his first choice for the opening slot Paine said, "I think if Finchy plays for us ... I dare say it is going to be at the top of the order."

The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to commence from December 6 in Adelaide.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team India Cricket Team Aaron Finch Tim Paine Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aaron Finch made his Test debut against Pakistan last month
  • Finch has been named in the 14-man Test squad against India
  • The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 6
Related Articles
Australia Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First T20I vs India
Australia Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First T20I vs India
Tim Paine Backs New Aaron Finch-Marcus Harris Opening Combination For 1st Test
Tim Paine Backs New Aaron Finch-Marcus Harris Opening Combination For 1st Test
Second T20I Called Off Due To Rain In Melbourne, Australia Lead Series 1-0 vs India
Second T20I Called Off Due To Rain In Melbourne, Australia Lead Series 1-0 vs India
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Will Be "Verbal" Against Australia, Feels Aaron Finch
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Will Be "Verbal" Against Australia, Feels Aaron Finch
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch Among Players Released By Kings XI Punjab, Nine Players Retained
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch Among Players Released By Kings XI Punjab, Nine Players Retained
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.