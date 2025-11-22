Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has raised concerns over the decline in quality of Test cricket batters in the current era, following England and Australia's batting collapse on the opening day of the 1st Ashes Test in Perth. Nineteen wickets fell on a chaotic day at the Optus Stadium, with England captain Ben Stokes and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc picking a combined 12 wickets. Starc produced a career-best Ashes spell, ripping through England for 172 in 32.5 overs with stunning figures of 7-58. Stokes, on the other hand, led the visitors' response with a 5/23 as England reduced Australia to 123/9 at the close of play, leading by 49 runs.

This comes days after the Indian team failed to chase down 124 against South Africa in their first Test at Kolkata.

Taking to social media, Kaif highlighted the alarming decline of quality Test batters amongst the current crop.

"Where have all the Test match batsmen gone? India failed to chase 124 on a spin track while English and Australian batters struggled on a pacy Perth wicket on the opening day of the Ashes," Kaif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from the English pair of Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46), no other batter managed to cross the 40-run mark on the opening day. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey top-scored for Australia, scoring 26 before Stokes had him caught at deep third.

Stokes and Starc became the first pair of bowlers to take five-fors on the first day of a Test since Steve Harmison and Glenn McGrath at Lord's in 2005.

For the first time in 116 years, an Ashes Test saw 18 or more wickets fall on the opening day. The last such instance was in 1909, when both teams were bowled out on Day 1 of the Old Trafford Test.

Furthermore, the 19 wickets that fell on the opening day are the most in the past century. The previous highest totals were 17 wickets during the 2001 Trent Bridge Test and the 2005 Lord's Test.