Monty Panesar has called for a major change in English cricket, backing Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as head coach following the Ashes humiliation Down Under. With England already out of contention to regain the urn after conceding an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, calls have been growing to sack McCullum. During an interaction with journalist Ravi Bisht, Panesar suggested that former India head coach Shastri would be the ideal candidate to replace the 44-year-old Kiwi.

To back his claim, the former England spinner highlighted Shastri's incredible record with the Indian team, whom he guided to back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

"You have to think, who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How will you take advantage of Australia's weakness, mentally, physically, and tactically. I think Ravi Shastri should become England's next head coach," said Panesar.

All the hype of 'Bazball' versus Aussies Down Under took barely 11 days to die down as Australia, despite injury and form struggles of their key players, retained the Ashes urn by denying a valiant England a chance to chase a record-breaking 435 runs in Adelaide to keep the series alive.

England fell 82 runs short. While England did play some great cricket in patches, there is plenty of fixing they need to do in order to end their wait for a series win in Australia, something they have failed to do since a historic 2010/11 triumph.

This defeat seems to have cast a doubt over the future of McCullum and Stokes as a leadership group, who pretty much prepared the 'Bazball' mantra of staying attacking, positive, result-oriented and entertaining, keeping in mind the Ashes challenge in Aussie conditions.

England have made two changes to their side for the Boxing-Day Test, starting on Friday in Melbourne, as the visitors look to salvage some pride in the remaining matches.

(With IANS Inputs)