Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future remains uncertain despite their extraordinary achievements in ODI cricket for India. The duo has also done exceptionally well in ICC events for the national team, yet they probably aren't central to the team's plans for the ODI World Cup 2027. Amid the chatter around their future, Ravichandran Ashwin emphasised the need for support, space, and open communication for Rohit and Kohli, saying that the duo, being champions in white-ball cricket, deserve the right environment to showcase their best performances.

The series opener marked the much-awaited return of Kohli and Sharma to competitive cricket since they retired from Tests earlier this year. The pair made a much-anticipated return to an international fixture since the ICC Champions Trophy Final at the start of March, when they contributed modest returns with the bat against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

On their return, the duo flopped, with Rohit posting 8 (14), while Virat returned with an eight-ball duck. Moreover, persistent rain made it difficult for India to post a daunting total, as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Ashwin didn't hesitate in pointing out the 'marketing factor' that Kohli brings to the game, saying Indian cricket and the game, overall, needs him if tickets are to be sold and eyeballs are to be attracted.

"Virat Kohli's marketing is very important for the game and for himself. There is not much of a welcome for ODI series these days, so how else will you sell it? The highest sellable factor is the return of Rohit and Virat. So that has been sold. After that they also become the talking point. It is difficult to go and straight away and perform. They have not played any cricket, no match practice. The stands might be filled in Adelaide, and they may also fail again; that is the nature of the game," Ashwin said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin also highlighted that Rohit and Virat carry a rich legacy of success in ODIs and T20Is, and with the right backing from the team management and cricketing ecosystem, they can continue to deliver at the highest level.

"Right now, Rohit and Virat need support, space, and communication. These three factors are important, and it is crucial for management and the broader Indian cricket ecosystem to support them at this point in time, fostering direct and open communication. With this, we could see their best once again in ODIs, because they are champions. In white-ball, they both have been champions, be it in ODIs or T20Is. A repository of success lies behind them. What are we questioning? They need space, respect, and that comfort with communication," the former cricketer said.

Furthermore, Ashwin urged that Rohit and Kohli be allowed to play without pressure, emphasising the need for them to enjoy their cricket.

The 39-year-old noted that while Rohit still has the 50-over World Cup to chase, Virat has already achieved everything in the game, and the focus should be on leveraging their experience to guide and strengthen the team in upcoming tournaments.

"At this point in time, don't let them feel the pressure. Let them enjoy. Because you have to get the best out of them. They should be relieved of any kind of pressure on them. What is there for Virat to achieve? He has won everything. For Rohit, the 50-over World Cup is left, but for Virat, even that is not. He is accomplished. What is important for Indian cricket right now? To translate his knowledge and experience and pass it well to the other players, to use it well. Please utilise him to win tournaments. It is important to allow them to enjoy their cricket," the player added.

India is set to clash with Australia in a must-win scenario on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide to level the series 1-1, while the Aussies will be aiming to win the second ODI and seal the series.

