Former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa weighed in on the Melbourne pitch for the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England, saying that the track wasn't impossible to bat on. The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) concluded in just two days, with England claiming a narrow four-wicket win last week. Speaking on the MCG pitch debate, Uthappa felt that the Australian and English batters lacked the right application to bat on such decks, adding that the MCG pitch is traditionally known to assist the bowlers.

The cricketer-turned-commentator went on to claim that former India batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would've thrived on such tracks.

"See, it's a dichotomous situation. It's not like it's an impossible wicket. There are such wickets in Melbourne which are very juicy for fast bowlers... I think it's because of the way cricket is played today. I feel like these pitches are unsporty, but if you've the right technique and the right mindset and the fight in you, you'll be able to figure out a solution for this kind of a wicket also. It's not a high-scoring game, but it's not... It won't be a 300-plus game, but even a 250 on this wicket is possible. You gotta fight it out. Play like Puji (Pujara) and Ajinkya Rahane. Definitely, you'll score runs," Uthappa on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa also reflected on Joe Root's struggles in the 2nd Test in Brisbane, adding that the England batter looked lost and called it an unfortunate moment in Test cricket.

"I am saying this with a grain of salt because the way we're playing Test cricket has now changed. I don't enjoy it a lot - like the Ashes Test matches that finished in two days. What are we doing to the sport for entertainment? Joe Root looked too lost in that Test match. He didn't know how to play, play attacking cricket, or play his own way in the second innings. It was quite unfortunate... I empathize with them," he added.