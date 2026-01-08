England star Jacob Bethell announced himself on the biggest stage by scoring his maiden Test century on Wednesday. His hundred came against Australia on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Playing just his sixth game in the format, the 22-year-old smashed an unbeaten 142, leading England's fightback in the game. He hit 15 fours during his 232-ball stay at the crease. While other England batters struggled to score at the SCG, Bethell stood out with his sensational knock.

Batting in a pressure situation, he displayed remarkable maturity and control, drawing widespread praise from former international cricketers and experts.

Justin Langer, Australia great and former coach of the national cricket team, heaped praise on Bethell. An impressed Langer even termed Bethell his "boyfriend".

"Ah, guess what, my boyfriend's coming. My boyfriend has arrived," said Justin Langer on TNT Sports as he was joined by Bethell. Former England opener Alastair Cook and the presenter could not control their laughter.

"I love his honesty. I love the way he played. And yeah, dare I say, I love him," the Australian legend further said.

To this, Cook replied with a laugh, "I am not going to quote that for the national TV. I'll let Justin do that."

Mountains of well deserved praise for Jacob Bethell from the team



Justin Langer may be in LOVE pic.twitter.com/QpIwPidNzi — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) January 7, 2026

Cook also praised Bethell, calling his knock a significant milestone. "It was a coming of age, really," he said. "We must give the selectors some credit now. They backed him, they've seen something and they haven't seen it through domestic form," he said.

"They've seen it in and around the group, a bit in franchise cricket and quite rightly he had to wait for his chance in this series. But, my word, has he taken his chance. He has just shown us the future of England cricket after Joe Root, because that knock of 142 was of the highest quality," Cook added.

England lost the fifth and final Ashes Test to Australia by 5 wickets, thus suffering a 1-4 defeat in the five-match series.