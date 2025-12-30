The pitch offered during the fourth Australia vs England Ashes Test in Melbourne has been facing a lot of backlash. The MCG pitch had 10 mm of grass left on it that saw seamers having all the fun and the batters from both sides fighting hard for their survival. A total of 36 wickets fell across six sessions as the match ended in just two days, with England clinching a four-wicket win. It is important to note that none of the batters from England and Australia could score a fifty as the fast bowlers got a lot movement off the surface as well as in the air.

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott has slammed the MCG pitch, saying it failed the standard that is required for a five-day Test match. He added the pitch curator should be held responsible for that.

"The pitch had too much grass on it and failed the standard expected for a five-day Test. Batting became a lottery and all the seam bowlers had to do was get the ball straight, on a full length and let that pitch do the rest for them," Boycott wrote in his column in The Telegraph.

"That is not good enough and the curator should be held to account by his bosses. No excuses are acceptable. Talk of him being worried about the very hot weather later in the Test will not wash, as it was all over before the sun arrived," he added.

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been deemed "unsatisfactory" by the International Cricket Council in its assessment. Therefore, the venue has been handed one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'Unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point," Crowe explained his decision.