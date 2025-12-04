Joe Root finally ended a long wait for a century in an Ashes Test for England in Australia. Test cricket's No. 1-ranked batter ended a 15-Test century drought Down Under dating to 2013 when he reached triple figures on Thursday in the first night session of the second Test at the Gabba. Root is on his fourth Ashes tour to Australia, where his previous highest Test score was 89. He scored 0 and 8 in the eight-wicket loss in the series-opening Test in Perth.

One man who, however, was more relieved than Root was perhaps Matthew Hayden. Back in September, speaking on the All Over Bar the Cricket podcast on YouTube, Hayden gave himself a massive dare if Root failed to score a century in Australia during the series, saying, "I will walk nude around the MCG if he doesn't make a hundred this summer."

Commenting on the quote, Hayden's daughter Grace, who is a cricket commentator, said: "Please @root66 make a hundred."

Root has clearly saved Hayden. "Congratulations, mate. No one had more skin in the game than me, literally. I was backing you for a hundred in a good way."

Former England captain Alastair Cook took a cheeky jibe at Australia after the ton. "Even Australians have to admit he is a great now," former England captain Alastair Cook said on broadcaster TNT Sports.

(1) @HaydosTweets has something he'd like to say to Joe Root pic.twitter.com/0yPGk7JC5S — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2025

Root was 88 not out at drinks midway through the night session. He moved into the 90s for the first time in Australia with a boundary off Brendan Doggett. He hit another boundary next ball to go to 96.

With Root on 98, Will Jacks chased a wild shot against Mitchell Starc and was out for 19 to end their 40-run stand. England was 251-7.

Not to be outdone again, Root reached the century with a leg-side boundary against Scott Boland, kissed the badge on his batting helmet, and then held up his bat to celebrate the milestone.

The England and Wales Cricket Board wrote on X: "No doubt before. No doubt now. A true great of the game."

It was Root's 40th century in his 160th Test. He is already the second-highest run-scorer in history.

With AP inputs