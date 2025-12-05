England bowling legend James Anderson is facing a lot of criticism for a massive blunder in his all-time Ashes XI. While the squad picked by the former England fast bowler had several other questionable calls, his idea of handing Ricky Ponting the wicketkeeping gloves stood above all. Notably, Ponting performed the role in a few matches in club cricket, but at professional level, he never donned the wicketkeeping gloves. Anderson missed to name a wicketkeeper in his XI, and instead of making changes in the squad at the end, he gave the role to the former Australia batter and ex-captain.

"I'll give the gloves to Ricky Ponting," said Anderson on TNT Sports. However, the video of the squad picked by him was later deleted from the social media pages of the sports channel.

"Who is keeping wicket?" wrote a fan with a laughing emoji while commenting on the video on X.

"One of the greatest fielders to have played the game gets the gloves," wrote another fan.

Anderson also named Don Bradman as the opener in his XI. Notably, Bradman, who had a Test average of 99.94, batted at the number three position in majority of his career. This was also the highest spot he batted in the format.

Talking about the ongoing Ashes series, England finished the first day of the second match at 325 for 9 at The Gabba. Having lost the first game by 8 wickets in Perth, the visiting side bounced back with a better show at the start of the second game. Joe Root scored an unbeaten 135 while Zak Crawley too contributed 76. Jofra Archer, unbeaten on 32 off 26 balls, was the batter with Root in the middle when umpires called for Stumps on Day 1 in Brisbane.