Ben Duckett gave a savage reply to an Australian fan after the latter was seen mocking the England opener with a "Do you want a beer?" sledge during Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test on Saturday. For the unversed, Duckett has been in the news after a video appearing to show him drunk and struggling to find his way back to the team hotel during the side's break in Noosa went viral. The viral clip came to light after England lost the third Test in Adelaide to concede an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

On Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test, as Duckett was fielding in the deep, a fan targeted him by asking if he needed a beer. However, Duckett took the sledge sportingly, and his response was warmly acknowledged by fans in the crowd.

After a string of poor performances in the ongoing series, Duckett played a crucial 34-run knock to set the tone for England's win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England ended an 18-match winless streak in Australia and prevented an Ashes clean sweep during a remarkable and bizarre two-day Test in Melbourne. During one of the most unusual matches in cricket history, England chased down 175 runs to win on the second evening of the fourth Test, bringing the series to 3-1 ahead of the final match in Sydney.

In tough batting conditions, England's "Bazballers" thrived in the chaos, finally finding a situation in Australia that suited their freewheeling style. They achieved their target in just 33 overs, with England's four-wicket win thrilling the thousands of travelling fans who now have something to celebrate after a largely disappointing tour.

Australia has an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, with the final scheduled to be played in Sydney from January 4-8.

(With IANS Inputs)