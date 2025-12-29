The pitch offered by the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the fourth Ashes Test has come under scanner after the match ended inside two days. The surface offered was a bowling paradise for the pacers with 10mm of grass left on it. It resulted in 36 wickets falling in six sessions at the MCG, as England ended a 14-year wait for a Test match victory in Australia with a four-wicket win. While the pitch is facing a lot of criticism, legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has a different point of view.

Seamers sent down all 142 overs in the match on a green pitch where no batter reached fifty, and it is expected to cost Cricket Australia (CA) millions of dollars in ticket refunds and revenue losses in terms of merchandise, food, and drink sales.

Ashwin said he would not criticise the pitch as both the teams played in similar conditions. He made the remark in a video on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Let's take for example how the Test finished at Eden Gardens recently. We ourselves said it. Having played cricket for several years, we criticize ourselves justly for pitches. But the other countrymen are not doing the same. They are talking highly about themselves and lowly about us," Ashwin said.

"Australia have produced Shane Warne and Nathan Lyon but New Zealand and England haven't produced any great spinner yet. The beauty of Test cricket is to adapt to foreign conditions. I won't criticize the MCG pitch either because it's common for both teams. It was fun to watch. It was like watching a racing thriller film. But I feel double standards must be avoided," he added.

Australia already clinched the series after winning the first three games. The fifth and final Test will start on January 4 at Sydney Cricket Ground.