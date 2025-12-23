The England cricket team is having a poor run in the Test format. The side has lost the Ashes 2024-25 to Australia, with still two matches left in the five-match series. The Ben Stokes-led team has been defeated in the first three games to see Australia take an unassailable lead. England suffered identical losses of eight wickets in the first two matches before being defeated by an 82-run margin in the third one. Following the recent loss, England great Geoffrey Boycott demanded the resignation of the side's head coach Brendon McCullum.

"A lot of credit should go to Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes for what they have done for our cricket but it is obvious that Bazball has run its race," wrote Boycott in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

Notably, Bazball refers to the brand of attacking cricket that England play in Tests after the appointment of McCullum as the head coach and Ben Stokes as the captain.

"Hubris has taken over from common sense and that cannot be allowed to carry on. Stokes and McCullum are like men digging a hole to nowhere. If what you are doing isn't working then stop digging," said Boycott.

The former England opener was quite blunt while putting his opinions forward. He demanded that the coach should be changed.

"Change is absolutely necessary to step up to the next level. What would I do? Change the coach. We are tired of this duo talking a good game but not delivering against the best teams so Rob Key, it is time for you to assert yourself," said Boycott.

"Many people would cherish the England coach's job because it is very high profile and exceptionally well paid. Jason Gillespie did a great job at Yorkshire, or they could go for an English coach like Alec Stewart," he said further.

Boycott added that captain Stokes also needs to compromise with his batting approach. He further said if there is no change in his attitude, England should look for a new captain.

