The second Ashes Test at The Gabba is a crucial pink-ball, day/night contest, following England's heavy defeat in the opener. Australia, who boast a formidable pink-ball record, are led by Steve Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins and are without Usman Khawaja. Their main threat is Mitchell Starc, who has a devastating record in day/night Tests. England must find a way to counter the pace and swing under lights, making one change by bringing in all-rounder Will Jacks for the injured Mark Wood. The pressure is on England to deliver a performance that validates their 'Bazball' approach and prevents Australia from taking a commanding 2-0 series lead in Brisbane.

Ashes 2nd Test LIVE Streaming, Australia vs England LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch:

When will the Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match take place?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match will take place on Thursday, December 04.

Where will the Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match be held?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test will be held at the Gabba, Brisbane

What time will the Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match start?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Toss will be held at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match will be televised live by Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test match?

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar App.