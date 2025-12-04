Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test LIVE Updates: England opener Ben Duckett was dismissed for a golden duck as Australia pacer Mitchell Starc struck in the very first over of the pink-ball second Ashes Test at The Gabba. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat. While Pat Cummins did not make it to Australia's playing XI, the hosts sprung a surprise by going for an all-pace attack, dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for all-rounder Michael Neser. Josh Inglis also replaced the injured Usman Khawaja. England also made one change from the first Test, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks replacing pacer Mark Wood. England are aiming to bounce back and prove their 'Bazball' approach can withstand the Australian conditions. The visitors were in the front foot for most of the first Test, but ended up on the losing side thanks to heroics from Travis Head and Mitchell Starc. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2nd Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England LIVE Updates, straight from The Gabba, Brisbane: