Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test LIVE Score Updates: Mitchell Starc Equals Wasim Akram's Record; 2 England Stars Out For Ducks
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test LIVE Cricket Score: For the third time in as many innings in the ongoing Ashes series, Mitchell Starc scalped a first over wicket.
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test LIVE Updates: England opener Ben Duckett was dismissed for a golden duck as Australia pacer Mitchell Starc struck in the very first over of the pink-ball second Ashes Test at The Gabba. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat. While Pat Cummins did not make it to Australia's playing XI, the hosts sprung a surprise by going for an all-pace attack, dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for all-rounder Michael Neser. Josh Inglis also replaced the injured Usman Khawaja. England also made one change from the first Test, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks replacing pacer Mark Wood. England are aiming to bounce back and prove their 'Bazball' approach can withstand the Australian conditions. The visitors were in the front foot for most of the first Test, but ended up on the losing side thanks to heroics from Travis Head and Mitchell Starc. (LIVE SCORECARD)
No run.
Fuller and curving back into the pads. Root brings his wrists into play and stays balanced at the crease. Wrists it through square leg for a couple of runs to get off the mark.
Joe Root walks in next.
OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mitchell Starc is carrying on from where he left off in Perth. A nothing shot from Ollie Pope, and he pays the price. England find themselves in early trouble. Angling across the right-hander, on a back of a length. Pope stays on the back foot and sets up to punch it away on the off side with an angled bat. He extends his hands but the ball seams back in to catch the inside edge and crashes back into the stumps. A three-baller for Ollie.
This swings down leg, on the fuller side. Pope is a bit too far across and misses out on the tickle. A good diving take by Alex Carey to his left.
Pushed across with the angle but moves back in the air, on a good length, Ollie Pope covers the off stump and makes the leave.
A loose shot but Crawley gets away with it! On a back of a length, outside off, Zak has a waft at it away from his body and is lucky not to nick this one behind. Michael Neser starts with a maiden.
Tailing back into the right-hander, on a good length, around the off pole. Zak defends it right under his eyes.
Honing in on the off stump, on a length, Crawley covers the line and blocks it off.
In the channel on off, on a back of a length, Zak leaves the ball alone.
This is on a hard length, a bit of nip back into the right-hander, Zak lets it go through to the keeper.
Starts with a full ball, swinging away, Zak Crawley shoulders arms.
A perfect start for Starc and Australia. A wicket in the very first over of the contest for the left-arm pacer. Ollie Pope replaces Ben Duckett 0(1) in the middle. Michael Neser will be operating from the other end.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Mitchell Starc strikes in the first over, just as he did at Perth and as he has so often done in his career. A golden duck for Ben Duckett. Starc goes full and gets the ball to move away in the air. Duckett feels the need to play at it but he was better off covering the off stump and letting it go through. Hangs his bat out away from the body and the ball swings away to catch the outside edge. It goes low at ankle height to first slip, where Marnus Labuschagne does the rest.
Shaping back into the right-hander, full and attacking the stumps, Crawley whips it in front of mid on for a single.
FOUR! Zak Crawley and England are underway! Having bagged a pair in Perth, Crawley has his first runs of this Ashes. Pitched up, around off, Zak leans into the drive and creams it to the left of mid off for a boundary.
Beaten! Fuller in length, closer to the off stump, Crawley is drawn on the front foot and is beaten past the outside edge as the ball leaves him.
Moving away off the deck, on a short of a good length, Zak Crawley makes a late decision to play at it but then decides to withdraw his bat.
Pushes it across the right-hander from over the wicket, on a hard length at 140 kph, Zak lets it be.
We are moments away from the start of the contest as England's opening pair, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, take on the formidable Mitchell Starc, who'll be hurling the pink ball in the first over of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba! Starc is a force to be reckoned with in the pink-ball format, boasting 81 wickets, making him a nightmare for England's batting unit. Can Ben and Crawley withstand the Starc onslaught, or will Australia seize the momentum? The world is watching!