Australia vs England, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2025-26: Captain Ben Stokes produced a brilliant five-wicket haul to give England the edge over Australia at the end of Day 1 in the ongoing first Test in Perth. Opting to bat first, England endured a horror start, slipping to 39 for 3. Ollie Pope (46) and Harry Brook (52) added 55 runs for the fourth wicket, but the visitors failed to build on the partnership and were eventually bowled out for 172. Mitchell Starc was the chief destroyer with sensational figures of 7 for 58. In reply, Stokes, who managed only six runs with the bat, shone with the ball, claiming 5 for 23. At stumps, Australia were 123 for 9, trailing England by 49 runs. (SCORECARD)