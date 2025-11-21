Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2025-26: Ben Stokes' Fifer Gives England Edge Over Australia
Australia vs England, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2025-26: At stumps, Australia were 123 for 9, trailing England by 49 runs.
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1 Highlights; Ashes 2025-26© AFP
Australia vs England, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2025-26: Captain Ben Stokes produced a brilliant five-wicket haul to give England the edge over Australia at the end of Day 1 in the ongoing first Test in Perth. Opting to bat first, England endured a horror start, slipping to 39 for 3. Ollie Pope (46) and Harry Brook (52) added 55 runs for the fourth wicket, but the visitors failed to build on the partnership and were eventually bowled out for 172. Mitchell Starc was the chief destroyer with sensational figures of 7 for 58. In reply, Stokes, who managed only six runs with the bat, shone with the ball, claiming 5 for 23. At stumps, Australia were 123 for 9, trailing England by 49 runs. (SCORECARD)
1st Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Nov 21, 2025
Day 2 | Match Ended
AUS
132&205/2 (28.2)
ENG
172&164
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia beat England by 8 wickets
Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test
Welcome back for England's response with the bat. The umpires and players again make their way out to the center. Steve Smith marshals his troops out as the Aussies scatter throughout the field and take their spots. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open for England. And undoubtedly, Mitchell Starc will open the attack for the hosts. Trial by pace continues in Perth. Three slips await as Zak gears up to face the first ball under gloomy skies. Here we go...
... THIRD INNINGS ...
The English pace attack dented through the Aussie batting lineup with conviction. They found more movement with the ball as compared to Australia. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse were the pace setters for them. But it was Ben Stokes who found the ideal length on this Perth wicket and responded with a fabulous 5-wicket haul, massively stepping up as the captain. Whereas Carse picked up a crucial 3-fer and ended the resistance of the final Aussie batting pair coming into the second day. Well then, England will start with 40 runs with them, but they need a solid start against the opening burst of Mitchell Starc. Remember, in the five Tests played at the Optus Stadium so far, teams batting first have won all of them. So, we are in for a thriller ahead. Stay tuned as we will be back with England's reply.
The pitch has its own demons, sure, but the batting has been fragile. And the Aussies appeared more vulnerable to deal with the pace and bounce. Their top order fragility has been talked about for a long time now, and again, they failed to provide a strong foundation. The pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne worked really hard to bide their time at the crease, but runs were at a premium, and their resistance was broken sooner. It was the alliance of Travis Head and Cameron Green that provided a bit of stability, with Alex Carey chipping in with a vital contribution as well. But as has been the case, none of those starts were extended into something substantial and England kept chipping away at the wickets regularly.
It took around half an hour or so for England to get rid of the last Aussie pair. But overall, it's been a tremendous response from the English bowling attack, who lethally hunted in a pack. They showed great character after a dismal batting performance. They have managed to get a lead of 40 runs at their helm, which could prove massive given how batting from both sides has struggled.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Brydon Carse wraps things up with a three-fer. He goes a bit fuller this time and around off, holds its line. It is not there to be driven, but Nathan Lyon attempts to go for the shot anyway. The ball flies off the outside edge of the bat straight to gully, where Ben Duckett makes no mistake. Australia have been bowled out for 132, giving a 40-run lead to England.
Play and a miss! Brydon Carse also starts on the shorter side, outside off, Nathan Lyon tries to upper cut it but fails to connect.
A little burst for Mark Wood, who certainly struggled to find his rhythm. Here's Brydon Carse (10-1-45-2) into the attack.
Short of a length and just outside off, Brendan Doggett withdraws his bat and leaves it alone.
On a length and on middle, Brendan Doggett chips it in the air but well wide of short leg.
Hits the length hard, on middle, jags back in, Brendan Doggett tries to heave it across the line but gets an inside edge onto his inner thigh. That'll hurt a bit.
Another bouncer but down the leg side, Brendan Doggett ducks underneath it.
Well played! Gus Atkinson bowls a good bouncer, on middle, Brendan Doggett sways away from the line of the delivery.
Good-length delivery, on off, Brendan Doggett stays back and guides it towards point.
England have been a bit on the shorter side in these opening exchanges. While bowling some rib-ticklers to the tailenders is always a good deal, it's crucial to pitch it up and get them to draw their feet forward and force them into the shot as well. A trick missed from Wood and Atkinson? Fairly early to say though. Credit to Doggett and Lyon for resisting the short stuff from the visitors so far.
Ouch! Back of a length and on off, jags back in a bit, Nathan Lyon steps across to flick it away, but misses and gets hit high on his body.
Short of a length but well outside off. Mark Wood takes a tumble on his followthrough as well. Nathan Lyon makes an easy leave.
Overpitched and around off, Brendan Doggett drills it with not much timing towards covers for a single.
Lands this on a hard length but down the leg side, Brendan Doggett tries to hook it away but misses.
Good length and on middle, angling in, Brendan Doggett fails to tuck it away. It goes off this thigh pad towards short leg. Doggett takes a step forward but never leaves his crease, and Ollie Pope anyway misses his shy at the stumps.