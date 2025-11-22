Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope are batting with confidence for 1-down England in the second innings against Australia in the 1st Ashes Test in Perth. It has been an eventful morning so far. England dismissed Australia for 132 in their first innings on Saturday, leaving the hosts trailing by 40 runs on day two of the opening Ashes Test in Perth. Australia resumed on 123-9 after 19 wickets fell on an explosive first day, when England were all out for 172. Brydon Carse removed Nathan Lyon for four, caught by Ben Duckett, to wrap up the innings with Ben Stokes the standout bowler, taking 5-23. (Live Scorecard)