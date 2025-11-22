Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England Live Score Updates, 1st Ashes Test Day 2: Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope Keep Aussies At Bay, England's Lead Swells
Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope are batting with confidence for 1-down England in the second innings against Australia in the 1st Ashes Test in Perth. It has been an eventful morning so far. England dismissed Australia for 132 in their first innings on Saturday, leaving the hosts trailing by 40 runs on day two of the opening Ashes Test in Perth. Australia resumed on 123-9 after 19 wickets fell on an explosive first day, when England were all out for 172. Brydon Carse removed Nathan Lyon for four, caught by Ben Duckett, to wrap up the innings with Ben Stokes the standout bowler, taking 5-23. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Nov 21, 2025
Day 2 | Morning Session
AUS
132
ENG
172&38/1 (8.5)
Perth Stadium, Perth
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.30
Batsman
Ben Duckett
18 (20)
Ollie Pope
18* (28)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
13/1 (4.5)
Brendan Doggett
8/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Good-length delivery, outside off, Duckett gets on the back foot and places it perfectly into the gap between gully and point for a single.
Hard length, around off, Duckett punches it off the back foot to extra cover.
Fractionally fuller in length, on middle, Pope responds with a solid front foot defence.
FOUR! Nicely placed! On a back of a length from Brendan, outside off. Enough width to work with for Pope as he transfers his weight onto the back foot and cuts it behind square on the off side for a cracking boundary.
Good length, on the stumps, solidly defended to square leg.
Outside off, on a good length, worked to deep backward point for a single.
A bit of a sprint instantly for Lyon right after coming back on the field. On a length, outside off, curving away. Ollie Pope slashes it through to the right of Nathan Lyon at backward point. Lyon gives it a long chase and the batters cross each other thrice. Lyon is looking in some pain after picking the ball up.
Operates from over the stumps and generates extra bounce from a good length, outside off. Pope hangs back and taps it to point.
Brendan Doggett comes in as the first bowling change.
Fuller than the previous delivery, shaping away from off. Ben Duckett presses forward and eases it through backward point. Jake Weatherald from deep third cuts it off to his left. Two taken.
Angled away from the southpaw, on a length, around off. Duckett steers it with soft hands to gully.
On a back of a length, with the pads at aim, swinging in. Pope lines up to nudge it through square leg, but does not connect. The ball thuds the thigh pad and rolls through backward square leg for a leg bye.
PEACH! This is a ruthless examination through pace and movement from the Aussie premier bowler. This one seams into the batter from off, on a hard length. Ollie Pope is cramped for room and tries to slash it to the off side. Gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball passes over the middle stump on its way to the keeper.
A sharp inswinger on a good length, on the leg stump line. Ollie Pope's head falls to the off side, as he gets a bit across, but manages to flick it to square leg.
At 140.7 kph, this is on a good length, across the batter, outside off. Ollie Pope weighs on the back foot, throws his hands at it and cuts it straight to backward point.
Short in length, angled on the leg stump. Ollie Pope hangs back and nudges it to the left of square leg for a single. England lead by 66 runs.
Nips into the batter, on a fuller length. Ollie Pope drives it straight back to the bowler. Boland bends low and sticks out his right hand on the follow-through and stops it.
Fuller in length, at 136.6 kph, on off. Ollie Pope drags the bat in front of the pads and defends it back to the bowler.
Short of a good length, moving away from off. Ben Duckett pivots on the back foot and cuts it wide of gully for a single.
On a hard length, on top of off. Ben Duckett hops off and bunts it to extra cover.