A moment of silence was observed Wednesday before the third Ashes Test with players from Australia and England wearing black armbands to mark the tragic mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach. In a sombre start to the first major sporting event in Australia since Sunday's attack left 15 dead and dozens wounded, both sides bowed their heads at Adelaide Oval in tribute to the victims. Singer-songwriter John Williamson led a moving rendition of his popular "True Blue", which portrays Australians from all backgrounds sharing the same hopes and aspirations.

Flags at the stadium flew at half-mast and security was ramped up, with armed police patrolling inside and outside the arena where more than 50,000 fans were expected.

"The thoughts of everyone in the cricket world are with the victims of this terrible event, their families, friends and the Jewish community," Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg said.

During the attack on a celebration marking the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, a father and son armed with long-barrelled guns sprayed bullets at the famous beach and a nearby park for 10 minutes.

The 50-year-old father was killed, while his son, 24, is in a coma in hospital under police guard.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the gunmen were driven by "Islamic State ideology".

Australian captain Pat Cummins, who lives near the site, said he was horrified by what unfolded.

"It's a place that's just around the corner from where we live and we take the kids there all the time," he said. "It hit home pretty hard."

England players united with their Ashes rivals in expressing shock and support.

"It's obviously incredibly sad for Australia, Sydney and the world as well," said skipper Ben Stokes.

"It does put things into a lot of perspective when you see things like that happen."

