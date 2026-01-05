England veteran batter Joe Root became the joint-third highest with the most Test hundreds in international cricket, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The right-handed batter joined Australian legend Ricky Ponting after scoring his 41st Test century against Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Monday. Australian legend Ponting notched up 13378 runs in 168 Test matches at an outstanding average of 51.85, along with 41 centuries and 62 half-centuries.

Root reached his 41st Test century in 146 deliveries during the first innings of England on Day 2 of the Sydney Test. It was Root's second hundred in the ongoing Ashes series. Earlier, the veteran slammed a century during the pink-ball Test in Brisbane. Since 2021, this was Root's 24th Test hundred, the most by anyone.

In the elite list of Most Test hundreds, Root is just behind South African great Jacques Kallis (45) and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (51). The English batter, who is also approaching 14,000 runs in the Test format, currently has 13777 runs in 162 matches and 296 innings. Root has a superb average of 50.83.

Meanwhile, England reached a commanding position at Lunch on Day 2. The Three Lions scored 336/6 in 78 overs in their first innings with Will Jacks ( 3* off 11 deliveries) and Root (138* off 200 balls, including 14 fours) unbeaten at the crease. The partnership for the seventh wicket is 13 runs off 20 balls.

The second session started with Australian speedster Mitchell Starc breaking the mammoth 169-run stand for the fourth wicket, removing Brook for 84 runs off 97 deliveries, including six fours and one maximum during the fourth ball of the 48th over.

During the 75th over, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne ended the 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket after he removed Jamie Smith for 46 off 76 balls, including six fours and one six. At lunch on Day 2, England reached 336/6.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bat first. On Day 1, just 45 overs were bowled after the third session of the day, which allowed no play due to rain and bad light.

Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket.

Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours, before Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark in the first session.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Michael Neser picked one wicket apiece in the first session.

The second session saw England dominating the contest, with boundaries kept coming as they raced to 155/3 after the end of 33 overs. In the very next over, Root reached his well-deserved fifty in 65 deliveries, whereas Brook notched up his half-century after hitting a four against speedster Beau Webster.

The visitors crossed the 200-run mark in the 42nd over. Root and Brook notched up the 150-run stand for the fourth wicket during the 43rd over, putting the visitors in a commanding position as they went into tea without losing a single wicket in the second session, before the third session on Day 1 was washed out due to rain and bad light.

