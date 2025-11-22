Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg has dismissed any co-relation between Usman Khawaja's decision to play golf ahead of the ongoing first Ashes Test and the back spasms he suffered on day one's play. Khawaja, 38, was forced off the field late in England's first innings on Friday, and although he did re‑enter the field before it ended, ICC regulations meant he had not spent sufficient time back on the field to be eligible to open the batting. As a result, Marnus Labuschagne was pushed up to open alongside debutant Jake Weatherald, with captain Steve Smith slotted in at number three. Khawaja eventually came in at number four, but made only two runs. On day two, Khawaja fielded through the overs without any discomfort.

CA clarified that the spasms were a new injury for Khawaja, who turns 39 next month, and was unrelated to the golf sessions he featured in the run-up to the game. "It (playing golf) has held him in good stead over the last couple of years. It's not uncommon for a lot of them to play golf a day prior."

"Did that correlate to any of the issues? I personally don't think so. Usman's a very seasoned campaigner, he knows his body well, and he knows how to get himself prepared for cricket. So I think that is drawing a long bow. A lot of people talk about cricket being played between the ears."

"So getting some time away from being in your hotel or at training I think is really important. I noticed Mitch Starc played golf with him, so it certainly didn't impact his performance," said Greenberg on SEN Radio on Saturday.

He also added that Khawaja, along with the rest of the Australian squad, would ultimately be judged on their performances during the five-match series, stressing that the players had been afforded the freedom to prepare in the manner they felt best suited them.

“That's exactly how Andrew McDonald and the team have functioned over a long period of time and they've been very successful on that. The individual performance inside a team environment, and then ultimately you're held accountable for your performance. That's mature and that's the current approach,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)