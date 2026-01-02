England opener Zak Crawley said a potential win in the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground would show the team's unity despite them being unable to retain the urn. After losing the first three games, England got something to cheer about by getting their first Test win in Australia for 15 years at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). "I think there is a big difference, just internally in the group. It shows a lot about how united we are if we can get a win. It (the series) might not go our way, but if we can put in a good performance this week, I think it shows a lot about us," Crawley told reporters on Friday.

Crawley was also quick to praise England quick Matthew Potts, particularly his work ethic and attitude in the nets over what has been a long two months in Australia. Potts and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir were added to the 12-man squad for the clash in Sydney.

Potts has been an unused member of England's touring party throughout the series but is poised for earning an 11th Test cap after last being in the playing eleven against New Zealand in late 2024. "Every time I face him he impresses me. He's got the heart of a lion, a lot of skill, and if he gets the nod this week, he thoroughly deserves it," he said.

Crawley further warned the touring batters will attack off-spinner Todd Murphy if he is selected for his first Test on Australian soil. Murphy is in contention to play in the last Ashes game in Sydney after being omitted from the Boxing Day match at the MCG, where Australia fielded an all-pace attack.

"Whoever plays, I think that's the mantra of our team is to try and put pressure on people. Todd's a very good bowler, but I can envisage us trying to put some pressure on him, like we would all their bowlers.

“That's going to come with some risks, and if it's turning, it's definitely going to be a threat. But I think we'll try and put pressure on all their bowlers," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)