Bowling coach Marcus Trescothick said England would keep "fighting and scrapping" as the Ashes slipped from their grip Thursday, while paying tribute to a dehydrated Ben Stokes. Only a stirring fightback can seemingly save the tourists, who need a win in the third Test against Australia in Adelaide to keep the series alive. They trail by 158 with two wickets in hand after reaching stumps on day two at 213-8 in reply to Australia's 371. Trescothick said it was disappointing they were unable to make more of an impact on a flat track perfect for batting.

"We are behind the game again in the situation we currently stand," he said.

"But another 10-11 overs till the new ball tomorrow to try and score as many runs as we can and obviously then see what happens from there on in.

"But we're disappointed, of course. I think we're still fighting, we're still scrapping away in terms of what we're trying to do.

"I thought Australia bowled well and didn't make it easy for us, and credit to them for that," he added. "But we've just got to keep digging in and keep scrapping away and see what we can do."

He admitted the batsmen were "frustrated" at not being able to make more of an impact, with Stokes' unbeaten 45 the top score.

"I think you're always disappointed when you don't succeed and don't get the volume of runs that you wanted to and that's probably something we haven't done as much as what we have done in other series, so far.

"The opportunity is there for someone to still do it.

"Ben scrapped hard today and it's up to everybody else to put their hands up and keep doing the work."

Stokes was at his dogged best, facing 151 balls as temperatures touched 40 Celsius.

Trescothick called it a classic Stokes knock.

"He's obviously tired and a bit dehydrated more than anything else," he said.

"I think he found it hard getting the volume of carbohydrate drink into him, because he was sweating so quickly.

"He was feeling a bit ill and cramping for most of that last session, but it's kind of what he does and it's almost sort of his focus is at it's best when he's in that sort of frame of mind."

