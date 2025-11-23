England cricket team hit a historic low as the Ben Stokes-led side were defeated comprehensively by Australia in the Ashes 2025 opener. The visitors were left stunned as Australia registered a 8-wicket victory and their performance has been criticised heavily by both fans as well as experts. This was the first time in 104 years that an Ashes Test finished inside two days. The last Ashes match to not even last 3 days was back in 1921. Overall, this was the sixth Ashes Test match that was finished inside 2 days but the first four instances date back to the 19th century.

Ashes Tests completed in under two days

Lord's 1888

The Oval 1888

Manchester 1888

The Oval 1890

Nottingham 1921

Perth 2025

This was also the shortest Ashes Test (by balls bowled) in more than 100 years. The match need just 847 deliveries to produce a result - the shortest since 1895.

Shortest Ashes Tests (balls bowled)

788 - Manchester, 1888

792 - Lord's, 1888

847 - Perth, 2025

911 - Sydney, 1895

Meanwhile, England head coach Brendon McCullum commented that his side will not back down from their "Bazball" approach after the Three Lions suffered an eight-wicket thrashing loss against Australia.

The opening Test between Australia and England ended in just two days, making it the shortest Test in the Ashes since 1921.

The visitors were in a good position at the start of Day 2, but ended on a losing note.

At the start of Day 2, Australia were crawling at 9/123 after a masterclass of bowling by captain Ben Stokes, who picked a five-wicket haul during the third session on Day 1.

The hosts were bundled out for 132 and the Three Lions took a 40-run lead, which put them in a position to clinch their first Test victory on Australian soil in 14 years.

Batting second, England started on a solid note, which saw them take a 105-run lead with nine wickets in hand.

However, their batting collapsed when they lost all their remaining wickets in the space of 18.2 overs, having only added 99 runs more to their total after a solid start. This left Australia to chase down a target of 205 runs.

While chasing, Travis Head played one of the finest knocks in Ashes history, scoring 123 runs off just 83 deliveries, helping Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

