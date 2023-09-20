Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan was left disappointed after Sanju Samson did not feature in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Samson was a back-up member of the squad for Asia Cup 2023 but he came back before the final and he was not included in the squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Pathan took to social media to post about the development and said that he would have been disappointed if he was in Samson's position. "If I'm in place of Sanju Samson right now I will be very disappointed...," Irfan posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

The virtual press conference for the announcement of the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia took place on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced two different teams for ODI series against Australia.

If I'm in place of @IamSanjuSamson right now I will be very disappointed… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 18, 2023

While stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs, India will feature a full strength squad for the third and final ODI. Ravichandran Ashwin has got an ODI call-up.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the first two games in the absence of Rohit with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy.

India Squads -

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj