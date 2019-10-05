 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh, Indian 4x400m Relay Teams Fail To Reach Finals

Updated: 05 October 2019 23:47 IST

Shivpal Singh failed to qualify for the finals of the men's javelin throw event as he finished 24th overall in the qualification round.

World Athletics Championships: Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh, Indian 4x400m Relay Teams Fail To Reach Finals
Shivpal Singh's 3rd attempt was a foul as he crashed out with a disappointing performance. © AFP

The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams produced disappointing performances while javelin thrower Shivpal Singh came a cropper as they crashed out of the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday. The women's quartet of Jisna Mathew, M R Poovamma, V K Vismaya and Venkatesan Subha clocked 3 minutes 29.42 seconds to finish sixth in the heat number one and 11th overall in the first round heats to fail to qualify for the finals. 

Later, the men's team of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, K Suresh Jeevan and Noah Nirmal Tom ran 3:03.09 to finish seventh in heat number 2 and 13th overall out of 16 countries to crash out of the championships. 

The top three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest teams qualify for the finals. 

The women's quartet, however, bettered the earlier season's best of 3:31.93 clocked during the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, in May.

With the disappointing performances, India's hopes of reaching the finals and booking Olympic berths in men's and women's 4x400m relay events went up in smoke.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh also failed to qualify for the finals of the men's javelin throw event as he finished 24th overall in the qualification round.

Shivpal produced a best throw of 78.97m from his three attempts to finish 10th in the Group A qualification round.

The 24-year-old Indian, who has a personal and season's best of 86.23m, opened with a 75.91m before coming up with 78.97m. 

Shivpal's third attempt was a foul as he crashed out of the championships with a disappointing performance. 

Those who touched the automatic qualifying mark of 84m or at least 12 best performers made it to the finals. Defending champion Johannes Vetter of Germany led the finalists with a best throw of 89.35m. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable Shatters National Record In Men
World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable Shatters National Record In Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics
World Athletics Championships: Jinson Johnson Fails To Impress In 1500m Heats, Crashes Out
World Athletics Championships: Jinson Johnson Fails To Impress In 1500m Heats, Crashes Out
World Athletics Championships: Tejinder Pal Singh Toor Fails To Make Shot Put Final
World Athletics Championships: Tejinder Pal Singh Toor Fails To Make Shot Put Final
World Athletics Championships: Asian Champion PU Chitra Bows Out Of 1500m
World Athletics Championships: Asian Champion PU Chitra Bows Out Of 1500m
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Finishes Eighth In Women
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Finishes Eighth In Women's Javelin Throw Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.