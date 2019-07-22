Hima Das Sets Sights On World Championship After Winning 5 Gold Medals

Hima Das, the Indian sprinter who made headlines after winning five gold medals within a month, has set her sights on World Championship. Thanking her fans and well wishers for their support, Hima Das said the five championships in Europe were like warm-up games for her as she is preparing for bigger events. "These five matches were training games, warm-up matches because big games like World Championship is coming next. So for that, I am preparing. My focus is on these big games. I will try my best to do well there. I need your prayers and blessings," Hima Das told ANI.

The athlete also expressed her gratitude to the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for their good wishes on her achievements.

"I am overwhelmed. Everybody conveyed congratulations to me. President Sir, Prime Minister Sir, Sachin Sir, Amitabh Bachchan Sir and rest everybody applauded me. I want to thank each one of you. Keep blessing me," she added.

The ace sprinter claimed her fifth gold medal, in three weeks, at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20. She clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing. Hima won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet earlier on Wednesday.

Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

(With ANI inputs)