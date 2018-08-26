Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally, Day 8: India Win Two Silver Medals In Equestrian

India opened their medal account on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2018 from an unlikely source, winning two silver medals in Equestrian Eventing events. First, it was 26-year-old Fouaad Mirza, who was riding Seigneur Medicott horse at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park, scored a total of 26.40 to claim the second position on the podium in the Equestrian Eventing Individual event. This was followed by another silver for India in the Equestrian Eventing Team event.

Japan's Yoshiaki Oiwa clinched gold (22.70), while Xina's Alex Hua Tian (27.10) bagged bronze medal in the Eventing Individual event, which involves three disciplines - Dressage, Cross-country and Jumping.

The Indian team, comprising Fouaad Mirza, Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh, went on to claim silver courtesy their performance in the Individual event.

India finished second with a score of 121.30.

Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal made history by securing India's first women's singles badminton medal. The star shuttler outclassed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16 in the quarters to march into the semifinals of the event and assure herself of at least a bronze medal.

Saina will face World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei for a place in the final.

PV Sindhu followed suit and defeated Jindapol Nitchaon of Thailand 21-10, 16-21, 21-14 to make it to the semis, assuring India of another medal.

Women archers also assured India of another medal by coming from behind to beat Chinese Taipei 227-225 in the Compound semifinal. India will take on top-ranked South Korea for the gold on Tuesday.

India ended Day 7 action with 29 medals in their kitty.