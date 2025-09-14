What will be India's playing XI against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A match? This has been a widely debated topic as both teams are set to face each other on Sunday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India kicked off their campaign with a record-breaking nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates. For the game, India played just one pure pacer in Jasprit Bumrah while both fast-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were also included in the team. In a surprising move, India dropped their highest T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh. (Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan Live Updates | Follow here)

The Suryakumar-led side opted to play three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has advised the side to bring Arshdeep back into the playing XI for the Pakistan match.

"You will have to bring him (Arshdeep) in the XI. You should also look at the road ahead. It is possible that they could be thinking, 'Asia Cup is Asia Cup, let's get the Asia Cup out of the way and then we'll see what happens next'," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

"That kind of thought process can be in your mind, but in my view, my thought process is this: if you can lock Shubman Gill at the opening, you can lock Suryakumar Yadav at number four, you can lock Jasprit Bumrah at number 11, then he is fit and you can bring him into the team. Someone who has been your best T20 bowler, why doesn't he get a lock in the team? He should! You write all those names first and then fit the rest into the team.

"See, this rule that there is a different rule for a batsman and a bowler, it has always been an issue in my head. It's not right to do that."

While India started their campaign with a dominant win, Pakistan also had a similar start. The Salman Agha-led side outplayed Oman by a 93-run margin in their opener.