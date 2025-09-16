The handshake snub from Team India after the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan has now become a major issue. Suryakumar Yadav and co refused to take part in the customary handshake after registering a dominating seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. After hitting the winning runs, SKY, along with his batting partner Shivam Dube and other Indian players, quickly rushed back to the dressing rooms, leaving the Pakistan team stranded on the field. All this was done as a symbolic protest from India against the Pahalgam terror attack.

It was later revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board that match referee Andy Pycroft informed the Pakistan skipper, Salman Ali Agha, that he should avoid approaching Suryakumar for a handshake. However, such an 'unsportsmanlike' request from the match referee infuriated the PCB.

The PCB later submitted an official complaint and demanded the ICC to suspend Pycroft from the tournament. The board even threatened to boycott its upcoming match against the UAE.

What happens if Pakistan boycott the UAE clash?

So far, Pakistan have played two matches and won one of them against Oman. The big loss against India has severely dented their position in Group A. UAE also defeated Oman after losing their opening match against India.

Both Pakistan and UAE have lost one game each and the remaining one against each other is crucial for them. If Pakistan refuse to play their third and last group stage match, then UAE will earn two points and will qualify for the Super Four.

As India have already reached the Super Four with four points in two matches, Pakistan will be eliminated from the race as they will be stuck with only two points.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table:

India (Q): 2 played, 2 won, 0 lost, 4 points, +4.793 Net Run Rate (NRR)

Pakistan: 2 played, 1 won, 1 lost, 2 points, +1.649 NRR

United Arab Emirates: 2 played, 1 won, 1 lost, 2 points, -2.030 NRR

Oman (E): 2 played, 0 won, 2 lost, 0 points, -3.375 NRR

Earlier, a report in the Times of India claimed that the match referee was following instructions from the Asian Cricket Council, whose chief is Mohsin Naqvi (also the PCB chairman), before the match.

"What has ICC got to do with it? Their role ends when the officials are appointed. Someone from the ACC had a chat with Pycroft before the game, and what happened at the toss was a result of that chat. It's about time the PCB chief finds out what that chat was, who did it, and why-instead of pointing fingers at the ICC to further fuel the fire," a source tracking developments told the news outlet.