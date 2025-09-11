Shubman Gill marked his return to the Indian team with an unbeaten knock of 20 runs off 9 balls as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner. Gill looked flawless in the middle as he played second-fiddle to the ever-aggressive Abhishek. But, there were moments in the game where Gill also took on the UAE bowlers in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener. In fact, the Test captain hit 2 fours and 1 six during his stay in the middle. The six, specifically, was brilliant to watch. Even Pakistan great Wasim Akram, who was in the commentary box when Gill hit the maximum, went bonkers in hailing the India star.

"Look at that shot, look at that shot, unbelievable into the stands. Just a flick of the risk, unbelievable shot," Wasim said in the commentary box.

Hey Legendary Wasim Akram..I always respect you, but this is too much for just a six #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Vz2UFjyvZP — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 10, 2025

It was quite an easy chase for the Indian team after UAE were bowled out for 57 runs in just 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging 4 scalps while Shivam Dube also gave him good company with three wickets.

The match came to an early conclusion as India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Had the Indian team batted first, the first innings score could've been over 250 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, India skipper Suryakumar explained why he opted to bowl first. "Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role.

"Here it is very hot right now and Kuldeep did well, got good support from Hardik, Dube and Bumrah. (on Abhishek) He is currently the World number one batter for a reason, he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50, unbelievable from him. Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan," Surya said after the game.