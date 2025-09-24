Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed had some tense moments on the field when the duo mimicked each other's celebrations after taking wickets. It was Abrar who started the on-field drama after dismissing Hasaranga, but the Sri Lanka star wasn't keen on forgetting what happened in the middle. Hasranga dismissed Saim Ayub and later, Pakistan captain Salman Agha, following the dismissals by a celebration that mimicked Abrar. Despite the on-field conflict, the duo refused to take the grudge home, showing camaraderie after the game.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Hasaranga could be seen reaching out to Abrar during the post-match handshakes. The two hugged each other and laughed at what happened on the field, eventually deciding to bury the hatchet.

A wholesome moment between Abrar and Hasaranga after the match



A message to Indians, that not everyone is as lowlife and degenerates as you guys, players enjoy the game on the field and after the match is over they banter over it pic.twitter.com/puUqPEIKmP — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) September 23, 2025

As for the match, the defeat saw Sri Lanka get eliminated from the Asia Cup final race. With two defeats in the Super 4 stage, the Lankans can no longer progress to the final. Pakistan, who were beaten by India on Sunday, have to defeat Bangladesh at all cost if they are to remain in the hunt for the title-decider.

Pakistan captain Salman, who has received plenty of flak for his team's and his own inconsistent performances in the Asia Cup, stressed that the team is still searching for a perfect game.

"I always smile. Can't say it is a perfect game. We lost four wickets in 3 overs. Apart from that, it was a perfect game. We need to stop these. Our fielding coach (Shane McDermott) has been working really hard with us. We have named him Rockstar. Our players have been doing extra on the field. Shaheen has been bowling really well. He is an asset for us. He is a match-winner. We play so many all-rounders as the game nowadays demands that.

"I know Talat for several years. Really happy for him. Nawaz as a batter has so much potential. Hope both can continue. Abrar has been bowling well. Whenever we are in a difficult situation, I go to him. Hope he can continue like this for many more seasons for Pakistan," he said after the game.

Pakistan next face Bangladesh on Thursday.