The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash witnessed some unprecedented scenes as skipper Suryakumar Yadav and other Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistan players after the match ended. Customary handshakes between rivals are a common practice in cricket, and avoiding that is a significant statement. The buildup to the match saw several calls for a boycott after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military escalation with Pakistan. The Indian cricket team's 'handshake boycott' was clearly aimed at sending a strong message regarding what happened in Kashmir a few months ago.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

The move had its echo on the other side as well. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony, with their coach Mike Hesson admitting that the bitterness had spilled over. "We wanted to shake hands but were disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Hesson said. "Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened," he added.

Now, a video has surfaced showing a member of the Indian cricket squad closing the dressing room doors while Pakistan players were still waiting on the field.

India left Pakistan gobsmacked with an all-round effort to cruise to a seven-wicket victory with consummate ease in Dubai on Sunday, staying at the top of Group A at the ongoing Asia Cup.

India chased down the target with more than four overs to spare, despite Saim Ayub jolting the world champions in the powerplay. The Indian cricket team captain top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as India chased down a 128-run target in just 15.5 overs.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick — stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the opposition. That's what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone. I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle.

Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out — we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,"

— Suryakumar Yadav after the win.

This marks the eighth time in the last nine T20Is between India and Pakistan where the chasing side has ended up winning. The only exception was the T20 World Cup game in New York last year.