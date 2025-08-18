Legendary Indian cricket team batter K Srikkanth believes that 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi should be included in the squad for Asia Cup 2025. Vaibhav impressed everyone with his brilliant performances during IPL 2025 and he looked in great touch as part of India U-19 during the tour of England. Srikkanth said that one should not say things like Suryavanshi should be 'mature' to find a place in the team and instead, pick him for the tournament based on his stunning form.

“You have to play boldly. Don't make him wait. Don't say things like let him mature. He is already playing with remarkable maturity. His shot-making has been on another level," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

“If I were chairman, I would have him in the 15," Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth also said that Sanju Samson is not a sure-shot starter in his opinion and instead, he would pick Vaibhav, Sai Sudharsan or Subhman Gall as the opening batter along with Abhishek Sharma.

“Samson is doubtful, according to me. My first-choice opener is Abhishek Sharma, no doubt. I will have two more openers. My picks would be Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill as an option," Srikkanth said.

“He has been outstanding. I think it should be Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sai Sudharsan. I would take two out of these three. That would be my preference," Srikkanth added.

After continuous chatter of well over a week, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is likely to meet on Tuesday to finalise India's squad for the Men's T20 Asia Cup, happening in the UAE from September 9-28.

Whoever is picked for the eight-team tournament will also be sureshot figures in the defending champions' build-up to next year's Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

With India's opening match scheduled for September 10, the spotlight is firmly on the fate of Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag, as IANS understands that these four names are likely to be discussed in detail by the five-member selection committee.

(With IANS inputs)