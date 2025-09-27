The ongoing Asia Cup has been a tough one for Dunith Wellalage as the young Sri Lanka spinner lost his father during the tournament. Dunith was playing against Afghanistan in the Group Stage match on September 18, when his father suffered a heart attack and passed away. He was only informed of the tragedy after the conclusion of the game, with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and team manager breaking the news. Dunith returned home to pay last respects to his father but came back to UAE for the Super Fours.

On Friday, Sri Lanka squared off against Team India in the last Super Four match of the tournament and Dunith found a heartwarming support from the rival captain Suryakumar Yadav.

In a video going viral on social media, Surya was seen walking towards Dunith and motivating the greiving cricketer. With a hand on his chest, Surya acted like a brotherly figure for Dunith during the tough phase of his life.

The Sri Lankan spinner also responded to Surya's words by nodding his head and smilingly listening to him. This moment left all the fans utterly impressed as they lauded Surya for his humbleness.

Pint-sized Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a belligerent century as Indian bowlers endured their worst day in the Asia Cup before Arshdeep Singh produced a brilliant 'Super Over' to win the game for his side in Dubai on Friday.

Riding on Abhishek Sharma's third half-century of the event, India scored 202 for 5 in 20 overs but Nissanka packed so much punch in his strokes that left the defending champions on the brink of defeat, before Sri Lanka were stopped at the same score.

Needing 12 off the last over from Harshit Rana and three off the final ball, Dasun Shanaka (22 not out off 11 balls) could manage only two as the match went into Super Over.

The Super Over belonged to Arshdeep, who gave only two runs and got two wickets in five balls. The target of three runs was achieved in a single delivery by skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

(With PTI Inputs)